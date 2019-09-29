Comments
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a vulnerable adult who went missing from the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee Saturday.
Michael Grossoehme, 41, was last seen at the festival at 3:30 p.m. He was wearing a white and black camouflage shirt, brown leather arm/costume braces, black pants and black shoes. He has hearing aids and was possibly wearing glasses. He was also carrying a red cell phone.
Authorities say Grossoehme is described as very friendly and likes to shake hands, introduce himself and give people hugs.
If you’ve seen Grossoehme or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 952-445-1411.
