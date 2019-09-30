MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two former officials with one of the state’s licensed medical marijuana manufacturers have been sentenced to community service for illegally shipping oil.
Laura Bultman and Ronald Owens worked for Minnesota Medical Solutions. On Monday, they both were sentenced to 80 hours of community service to be completed in 6 months. The trial was waived and did not require a guilty plea entered.
Bultman and Owens are accused of illegally transferring cannabis oil to another facility in New York. Crossing state lines violates federal law. The two are accused of collaborating to remedy a product shortfall.
Minnesota Medical Solutions based in Otsego is one of two medical marijuana distributors in the state. It prescribes pills, liquids and vapors to help people with medical conditions.
If their community service is completed, their case will be dismissed.
