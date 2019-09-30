Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A longtime leader of the Twin Cities diocese will be laid to rest Monday.
Archbishop Harry Flynn died from cancer last week. He was 86 years old.
On Sunday night, a public visitation took place.
On Monday morning, the public will be able to pay respects at the Cathedral of St. Paul.
The public visitation started at 8 a.m. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.
