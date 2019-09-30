SEVERE WEATHER:Flash flood warning for Pine and Carlton counties until 3:30 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

WCCO Mid-Morning’s Fitness expert, Ali Holman, shared these healthy fall recipes with viewers.

HEALTHY APPLE CRISP PARFAIT

  • 1(5.3 oz) container Greek-style plain or vanilla yogurt
  • 1apple, diced
  • 2tablespoons granola or other crunchy cereal of choice
  • 2tablespoons chopped toasted pecans
  • Cinnamon, to taste

Instructions

  1. Place diced apple in a microwave-safe bowl. Sprinkle with cinnamon, cover, and microwave on high until apple reaches desired softness (approximately 1-2 minutes). Allow apple to cool for a few minutes before assembling the parfait.
  2. Sprinkle yogurt with a small amount of cinnamon and stir to combine.
  3. Place half of the yogurt in the bottom of a glass or bowl. Top with half of the cooked apple, 1 tablespoon of granola, and 1 tablespoon of pecans. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.

APPLE PIE PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

  • ½apple, diced into small pieces and frozen in advance (there’s no need to peel the apple)
  • 1scoop LEAN OUT Vanilla Bean Cupcake protein powder
  • 1/8teaspoon salt
  • ½cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 1-2cups of ice use more ice for a thicker smoothie
  • ¾teaspoon apple pie spice (or substitute with ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon nutmeg)

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients except toppings in a blender and mix until smooth, thick, and creamy. Garnish with whipped cream and cookie crumbs crumbs and serve immediately!

LOW CARB PUMPKIN PROTEIN MUFFINS

Ingredients

  • 3/4C Almond Flour
  • 2scoops LEAN OUT Vanilla Bean Cupcake Protein Powder (corecamper.com/store)
  • 1/2Tbsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1/2tsp Baking Powder
  • 3large Eggs
  • 1C  Canned Pumpkin
  • 1/2Tbsp Vanilla Extract optional

Instructions

  1. Preheat an oven to 350F and spray 8 slots in a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray or place 8 silicone muffin molds on a baking sheet.
  2. Mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.
  3. Gradually stir in the eggs, canned pumpkin, and vanilla extract. Stir until you have an evenly mixed batter.
  4. Spoon the batter into the muffin tin or molds, filling each mold about 3/4 full.
  5. Bake for 23-26 minutes or until the muffins are cooked through and the tops are golden brown.
  6. Transfer the muffins to a wire rack to cool and enjoy!
Comments