WCCO Mid-Morning’s Fitness expert, Ali Holman, shared these healthy fall recipes with viewers.
HEALTHY APPLE CRISP PARFAIT
- 1(5.3 oz) container Greek-style plain or vanilla yogurt
- 1apple, diced
- 2tablespoons granola or other crunchy cereal of choice
- 2tablespoons chopped toasted pecans
- Cinnamon, to taste
Instructions
- Place diced apple in a microwave-safe bowl. Sprinkle with cinnamon, cover, and microwave on high until apple reaches desired softness (approximately 1-2 minutes). Allow apple to cool for a few minutes before assembling the parfait.
- Sprinkle yogurt with a small amount of cinnamon and stir to combine.
- Place half of the yogurt in the bottom of a glass or bowl. Top with half of the cooked apple, 1 tablespoon of granola, and 1 tablespoon of pecans. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.
APPLE PIE PROTEIN SMOOTHIE
- ½apple, diced into small pieces and frozen in advance (there’s no need to peel the apple)
- 1scoop LEAN OUT Vanilla Bean Cupcake protein powder
- 1/8teaspoon salt
- ½cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1-2cups of ice use more ice for a thicker smoothie
- ¾teaspoon apple pie spice (or substitute with ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon nutmeg)
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients except toppings in a blender and mix until smooth, thick, and creamy. Garnish with whipped cream and cookie crumbs crumbs and serve immediately!
LOW CARB PUMPKIN PROTEIN MUFFINS
Ingredients
- 3/4C Almond Flour
- 2scoops LEAN OUT Vanilla Bean Cupcake Protein Powder (corecamper.com/store)
- 1/2Tbsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1/2tsp Baking Powder
- 3large Eggs
- 1C Canned Pumpkin
- 1/2Tbsp Vanilla Extract optional
Instructions
- Preheat an oven to 350F and spray 8 slots in a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray or place 8 silicone muffin molds on a baking sheet.
- Mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.
- Gradually stir in the eggs, canned pumpkin, and vanilla extract. Stir until you have an evenly mixed batter.
- Spoon the batter into the muffin tin or molds, filling each mold about 3/4 full.
- Bake for 23-26 minutes or until the muffins are cooked through and the tops are golden brown.
- Transfer the muffins to a wire rack to cool and enjoy!
