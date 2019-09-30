



The man accused of killing a St. Paul musician appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Michael Cordell Garland, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. A judge set his bail to $1 million.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the 2100 block of Glenridge Avenue in the Battle Creek neighborhood Sept. 7 at about 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned the victim, identified as 22-year-old Kacey Feiner, had been shot and was taken to Regions Hospital. Feiner died there a short time later.

After speaking with multiple witnesses, police determined Garland, also known as DoDo Man and Malik Johnson, had allegedly shot Feiner. Authorities learned both men had allegedly been gang-affiliated — Feiner of the Ham Crazy gang, and Garland, a member of EBK — and the initial altercation was reportedly over a firearm.

Upon investigating Feiner’s phone, police found the two men had been texting back and forth, asking where the other person was. One text read, “Shoot it out, fight, Wah chu tryna do shorty.”

When the incident began, a witness said they looked outside to find a man arguing with Feiner. Feiner began to walk away, and the other man, later identified as Garland, followed Feiner and knocked Feiner down onto his back. Garland then allegedly stood over Feiner and shot him at close range and fled. Garland said Feiner also had a gun when he pulled up to him, but some witness accounts deny seeing Feiner with a firearm.

Another EBK gang member told officers they spent time with Garland after the shooting, and Garland told them, “I just tweaked. Bro, I did some stupid [expletive].”

Garland is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 11.

At a vigil shortly after Feiner’s death, family and friends told WCCO he was a rising musician. They listened to his music as they placed mementos near the location where he was shot.