MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The last day of September looks to bring highs in the 80s to the Twin Cities.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says a surge of warm air will push up from the south on Monday, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures and considerable humidity. Dew points are expected to be in the 70s, making the air feel heavy and sticky.
The warmth could set up the possibility for severe storms in the afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is under a marginal threat of severe storms. The main threat is heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding.
The threat of severe weather is greater for southern and southeastern Minnesota.
Heavy Rain Up North
Overnight storms drenched parts of northern Minnesota, where some communities saw more than three inches of rain.
There is a flash flood warning in effect Monday for parts of Pine and Carlton counties until 11:30 a.m.
Additionally, there is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for northwestern Minnesota until 11 a.m.
Days Of Rain
Following the warmth Monday, temperatures will drop but Tuesday and Wednesday will still bring chances for rain.
