Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the Twin Cities are searching for a man and a woman who were reported missing over the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the Twin Cities are searching for a man and a woman who were reported missing over the weekend.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says 24-year-old Melissa Capaul, of Eden Prairie, was reported missing Saturday and 22—year-old Levi Roth, of Chaska, was reported missing Sunday.
The two were last seen together Thursday in Chaska.
Police say they are also looking for Capaul’s black 2003 Honda Civic. The car has no hub caps and its license plate reads: CZB-938.
Capaul is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs in 145 pounds, with curly blonde hair. Roth is 6-feet, 1-inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair.
According to Capual’s family, the two are believed to be traveling with a dog.
There is concern for Capual’s welfare.
Anyone with information on the missing people is asked to call Eden Prairie police at 965-949-6200.
You must log in to post a comment.