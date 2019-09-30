SEVERE WEATHER:Flash flood warning for Pine and Carlton counties until 3:30 p.m.
By Esme Murphy
Filed Under:Esme Murphy, Governor Tim Walz, President Donald Trump, Tim Walz


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz is weighing in on the move towards impeachment of President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Walz spoke with WCCO’s Esme Murphy after making an appearance at St. Paul’s E-Stem Middle School, which just got a $100,000 grant for workout equipment.

Walz, a former member of Congress, says there is enough to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

“An inquiry let’s us know. There’s reasons to be deeply concerned that we have a chief executive talking to a foreign government about interfering in our elections. And I think that warrants giving it a look,” he said.

Walz said that while oversight is important, he hopes Congress can get other work done, too.

A whistleblower accuses President Trump of pressuring the President of Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. President Trump says he did nothing wrong.

Walz said he would not be greeting President Trump when he arrives in Minnesota for a campaign stop on Oct. 10. He said he will be attending the long scheduled banquet in Austin for the Governor’s Pheasant opener.

