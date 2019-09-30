MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A ninth woman is alleging that former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken touched her inappropriately.
Writing in New York magazine, the woman, a former Democratic campaign staffer who did not want her name public, said that Franken grabbed her backside as he stood beside her for a photo.
The incident allegedly happened in 2006, before Franken was a senator, at an event where he was a guest speaker.
“I felt deeply, deeply uncomfortable,” the woman wrote. She added that when she got the news about the first allegations against Franken in 2017, she broke into tears.
RELATED: Read Sen. Al Franken’s Entire Resignation Speech
Franken responded to the woman’s account in New York. While he didn’t apologize for any specific action, he did express regret that his interaction with the woman left her “feeling bad.”
The woman says she chose to not make her name public over concerns it could affect her future.
“I am the biggest of hypocrites,” she wrote. “I work in a position where I am constantly trying to get people to tell their stories so we can make systemic change. But I’ve worked so hard to amass this small amount of power that I’m so terrified of that being taken away.”
Franken resigned from the Senate in 2017 following a string of sexual misconduct allegations during the height of the #MeToo movement.
Recently, he told The New Yorker that he regretted resigning without the completion of a Senate ethics investigation.
Over the weekend, Franken started a new radio show on the SiriusXM satellite service.
