MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead in a rollover crash in western Wisconsin.
It happened at about 3:41 p.m. on State Highway 65 near 70th Avenue in Garfield, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s office.
Witnesses told investigators the vehicle went off the highway and into the shoulder, where the driver overcorrected — causing it to roll.
The driver, who has not been identified, was ejected from the vehicle. They were the sole occupant. Investigators say they were not wearing a seat belt. Emergency crews arrived at the scene soon after the crash was reported, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
