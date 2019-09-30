MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis man Trevon McMorris was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for fleeing police, resulting in the death of José Angel Madrid Salcido.
McMorris, 27, pleaded guilty to the crimes Sept. 23, just as a jury selection was about to begin for his trial. He will serve his term at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
The criminal complaint from the May 1 incident says Minneapolis police responded to a call about suspicious activity in the 3300 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Three vehicles were reportedly making exchanges with each other. One officer examined McMorris’ car while the other started talking to the driver of the car in front of McMorris.
McMorris suddenly sped away, nearly hitting the police officer in front of him. He then crashed into a sedan traveling west on 36th Avenue North. José Angel Madrid Salcido, the driver, was rushed to the hospital but died about an hour later.
A search of McMorris’ car turned up several bags of suspected cocaine, a loaded Taurus .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, marijuana and a small scale.
If you’re interested in helping Madrid Salcido’s family financially, visit their GoFundMe.
