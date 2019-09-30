MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a vulnerable adult who went missing from the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee Saturday has been spotted in Minneapolis.
Michael Grossoehme, 41, was last seen at the festival at 3:30 p.m. He was wearing a white and black camouflage shirt, brown leather arm/costume braces, black pants and black shoes. He has hearing aids and was possibly wearing glasses. He was also carrying a red cell phone.
On Monday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says he’s believed to be in the Twin Cities. He was seen getting off of public transportation in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning.
Authorities say Grossoehme is described as very friendly and likes to shake hands, introduce himself and give people hugs.
If you’ve seen Grossoehme or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 952-445-1411.
