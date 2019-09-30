MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the Minnesota Vikings’ disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears, fans and players alike are frustrated – especially wide receiver Adam Thielen.
The Vikings had 40 rushing yards and 233 passing yards in the 16-6 loss at Chicago. The Vikings’ only touchdown occurred in the final minutes of the game.
After the game, Thielen shared thoughts on the team’s reliance on running, problems with throwing the ball and its play-making struggles.
“You have to be able to throw the ball, you have to be able to make plays, you have to be able to hit the deep ball,” Theilen said, seeming to allude to quarterback Kirk Cousins. “Otherwise, it’s too easy for teams to tee-up and rush the quarterback.”
Thielen’s comments were a part of a larger series of comments where he says he’s the first to admit he has things to fix.
CBS Chicago was there to capture the frustration:
The #Vikings had 40 rushing yards & 233 passing yards in the 16-6 loss at #Chicago. WR Adam Thielen has some thoughts on the team’s reliance on running & its playmaking struggles. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/M6cbLxFbGY
— Norman Seawright III (@SeawrightSays) September 30, 2019
