MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two major pharmacies are pulling heartburn medication from their shelves because of new concerns that it could cause cancer.

Federal health officials found low levels of a carcinogen in Zantac, and other products that use an ingredient called Ranitidine.

CVS and Hy-Vee have stopped selling Zantac and generic brands just like it.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has not put out a recall for the pills.

