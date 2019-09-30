Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two major pharmacies are pulling heartburn medication from their shelves because of new concerns that it could cause cancer.
Federal health officials found low levels of a carcinogen in Zantac, and other products that use an ingredient called Ranitidine.
CVS and Hy-Vee have stopped selling Zantac and generic brands just like it.
The United States Food and Drug Administration has not put out a recall for the pills.
