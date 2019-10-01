Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two minors were taken into custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance and leading police on a pursuit in Beltrami County.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a stolen ambulance from the Red Lake Hospital on Sunday just after 1 a.m. A short time later, a police deputy located the ambulance traveling on County Road 15 at Grange Road in Northern Township.
The juveniles attempted to evade officers, but authorities were able to deploy tire deflation devices and disable it.
The ambulance came to a stop north of Highway 71 on Irvine Avenue and the suspects were taken into custody.
No other information was made available.
