MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are set to face the New York Yankees in the playoffs this week and next.
But tickets to the games at Target Field are significantly cheaper than those taking place at Yankee Stadium in New York.
According to TicketIQ, a resale ticket marketplace, the average secondary sales price for Twins home games, taking place Oct. 7 and possibly Oct. 8 at Target Field, is $183.
The average price for games at Yankee Stadium is $411.
WCCO’s Mike Max will be in New York the Twins first two games, and with the Vikings taking on the New York Giants, we will be live from the Big Apple all weekend.
