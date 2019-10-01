Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are coming to Minneapolis in support of their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”
The event, which will be held Oct. 24 at Hennepin United Methodist Church, will feature the Clintons discussing their new book about trailblazing women throughout history.
“Ensuring the rights, opportunities, and full participation of women and girls remains a big piece of unfinished business of the twenty-first century. Finishing it is going to take all of us standing shoulder to shoulder, across the generations, across genders,” the Clintons write. “This is not a moment for anyone to leave the fight, or sit on the sidelines waiting for the perfect moment to join.”
Tickets for the event are $45 and will include a copy of the book. Click here for more information.
