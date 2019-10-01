MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in La Crosse, Wisconsin say they have identified a suspect in the unprovoked attack last month on a worker outside of Rudy’s Drive-In restaurant.
It happened on September 22 at about 3:55 a.m. on the 1000 block of La Crosse Street. Surveillance video shows the victim approaching the door of Rudy’s, when he is stopped by a young man. After briefly talking to him, the young man sucker punches the victim, who then falls to the ground.
Police say the public helped identify the suspect — 21-year-old Gerald P. Pemberton — but they now need help locating him.
Pemberton is 6-feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
He already has a warrant out for his arrest in Monroe County.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 608-789-7214. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling La Crosse Area CrimeStoppers at 608-784-TIPS, or by submitting a tip online at www.p3tips.com/459.