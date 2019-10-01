MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Raccoons are known for raiding trashcans, but one Minneapolis resident recently found such a furry, masked creature denning up in their closet.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a home to confirm a raccoon was inside. Police need to verify a wild animal is inside a residence before Minneapolis Animal Care and Control can come to collect it.
Generally, animal control doesn’t respond to calls of raccoons in rafters, the agency’s website says. However, closets appear to be a different story.
Indeed, officers found the raccoon “angry” and perched on the top shelf of a closet. The department posted a photo of the creature Tuesday, not specifying when or in which neighborhood the incident took place.
Police say the officers contained the creature as best they could until animal control officials maneuvered the raccoon into a trap on the floor. No one was bit in the process, police say.
According to the DNR, raccoons are powerful brawlers and can kill an attacking dog twice its size.
Up to a million of the animals are estimated to live in Minnesota.
