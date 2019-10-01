MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Superior, Wisconsin say they are dealing with a possible homemade explosive device found by the city’s fire department headquarters.
According to police, the device was found Tuesday morning on a sidewalk just north of the Superior Fire Department Headquarters on Tower Avenue.
Mayor Jim Paine released a statement on Facebook, saying the situation is a credible bomb threat.
“I know it’s been a busy week of emergencies but unfortunately we have one more. We have a credible bomb threat outside the new Fire Hall on Tower Avenue and have closed the street in both directions. Please stay away from this site and use an alternative route. The State Bomb squad is en route and will clear the device in a few hours. Scary start to October, I know, but we should be back to regular business soon,” Paine said.
The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice. Anyone approaching the area will be directed away by police.
