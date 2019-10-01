MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If April showers bring May flowers, then October rain must make jack-o-lanterns.
At Waldoch Farm in Lino Lakes, the rain forced families to pick out pumpkins inside on Tuesday. This year’s wet weather outside has had a slight impact on the crop, namely a couple months ago when plants were growing.
“A pumpkin blossom blooms for one morning,” said Doug Joyer of Waldoch Farm. “If they don’t get visited by nine bees in that morning, you won’t have a uniform pumpkin.”
The wet weather can also pose problems when it comes to weeds. The rain helps plants grow, but it can also help weeds grow — which means they may choke out some of the healthy plants.
Pumpkins are hearty fruits and they can take a lot, as long as the temperature doesn’t dip below freezing.
Waldoch Farm is also located on the Anoka sand plains, which means a big rain storm can be absorbed quickly.
READ MORE: How Did Pumpkins Become The Symbol Of Halloween?
When it comes to picking out a healthy pumpkin that will last, Joyer suggests using your eyes first.
“The deep orange one might last longer than the bright orange,” Joyer said. “It means the skin has hardened off a little bit more.”
Joyer also says selecting a pumpkin with a strong stem is essential.
You must log in to post a comment.