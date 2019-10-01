MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parent company of Speedway stores is alerting the public of a recall involving their grab-and-go chicken salad sandwiches.
The sandwiches were in black wedge containers sold under the SuperMom’s and Hometown Kitchen brand with expiration dates of 9/30, 10/1, 10/2, 10/3, 10/4 and 10/7.
Officials at Northern Tier Bakery LLC in St. Paul Park, which makes the sandwiches, say they were alerted by their chicken supplier — Tip Top Poultry Inc. in Rockmart, Georgia — that their product may contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to sometimes fatal infections in sensitive groups such as children and the elderly. The bacteria can also trigger stillbirths and miscarriages.
Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea.
Anyone who bought these sandwiches are asked to throw them away or return them to their nearest Speedway for a full refund.
