MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are injured following a crash between a semi-truck and a minivan Saturday night in Barron County.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 53 at mile marker 133.
Upon arrival, officials found the semi on its side with its load of green beans spilled across Hwy 53. Authorities say the minivan had been towing a small flatbed trailer, which disintegrated upon impact, causing heavy debris across both northbound lanes of the highway.
According to the sheriff’s office, the semi driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake with minor injuries. The minivan driver was transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron and was later transferred to Eau Claire with critical injuries.
The Chetek Fire Department closed the northbound lanes of Hwy 53 for about 30 minutes to allow for debris clean-up.
No additional details are available at this time.
