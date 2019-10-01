Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s October, which means that Halloween is within earshot. That also means that it’s time to start thinking about what candy to stock for trick-or-treaters at the end of the month.
But what do Minnesota’s kids want most? A new survey suggests that you might want to make sure you’ve got a supply of the bars with chocolate, nougat, peanuts and caramel.
According to newly released statistics, Snickers is Minnesota’s most beloved candy bar. The results also said that Iowa’s favorite is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Wisconsin’s is pretzel-filled M&M’s.
The Dakotas love, from the north on down, Hot Tamales and Gummi Worms.
