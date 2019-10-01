MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced murder charges Tuesday against the man accused of shooting and killing Enzo Herrera Garcia in downtown Minneapolis Saturday.
Twenty-three-year-old Varnell Allen was charged with one count of second-degree murder and remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. He will make his first court appearance Wednesday, where prosecutors will seek bail of $1 million.
According to the complaint, Herrera Garcia, 21, was walking along Hennepin Avenue at 8th Street with his girlfriend just before 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle, driven by Allen, pulled up and yelled something at them. Herrera Garcia reportedly yelled something back.
Allen then stopped the vehicle and got out, along with his passenger. The two started fighting with Herrera Garcia, pistol whipping him. After the physical altercation, Herrera Garcia was eventually shot in the chest.
A witness recorded the vehicle’s license plate and reported it to police as Allen and his passenger drove off.
Officers apprehended Allen a short time later in south Minneapolis.
Family and friends of the victim held a vigil on the downtown intersection where Herrera Garcia was shot less than 24 hours after the assault.
“I know my son is in a better place, but I’m angry,” Herrere Martinez, Herrera Garcia’s father, said.
Herrera Garcia’s death comes as Minneapolis residents and officials are calling for an end to the uptick in violence in the city.
