MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are married, when did you know your spouse was “the one?”
A new survey of engaged and married men shows the average time it took for them to know they were dating “the one” was seven months.
The survey also showed some common nudging techniques used to get men to propose included watching TV or movies involving weddings, talking about others getting married or engaged and leaving wedding magazines out.
The survey targeted 2,000 men. It also found that the most popular places to hide engagement rings were in a home safe, in a shoebox, or at the house of one’s parents.
