BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at the Crow Wing County Jail are reporting an outbreak of Salmonella and hepatitis A, believed to be affecting both inmates and staff.
The sheriff’s office says it was notified Sept. 26 of an inmate testing positive for hepatitis A. The source of the virus is undetermined, but staff and inmates that could have been exposed to the illness were vaccinated to prevent spreading it further.
On Oct. 1, an inmate that was experiencing intestinal illness was tested positive for salmonella. While other inmates and staff have also reported intestinal illnesses, the jail is suspending visiting, and is limiting inmate movement and interactions.
The Minnesota Department of Health is working with the jail’s staff, medical services staff and food service staff to identify the source of the bacteria, while a professional cleaning company has also been brought in to clean and sanitize the jail.
“The Sheriff’s Office takes all health issues among staff, inmates and others very seriously,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “We are committed to the safety of all and are thankful to our health partners for their work on these issues.”
