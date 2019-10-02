  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Inver Grove Heights that closed down part of Highway 55.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 55 at Argenta Trail at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There, a Honda Accord driven in the far right lane of eastbound Highway 55 turned north on Argenta against a red light. In an attempt to cross westbound traffic, the Honda was struck by a Ford F-150 and again by a westbound semi.

The status of the Honda driver, a 22-year-old Harris, Minnesota woman, and the Ford driver, a 68-year-old Prescott, Wisconsin man, has not been released.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Westbound Highway 55 was closed for an extended period of time as a result of the crash, the state patrol said.

