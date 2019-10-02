Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who pleaded guilty to starting a fire that destroyed a synagogue in Duluth has been arrested again.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who pleaded guilty to starting a fire that destroyed a synagogue in Duluth has been arrested again.
Matthew Amiot was put on probation after his plea last month, but he quickly skipped town and disappeared.
RELATED: Matthew Amiot Pleads Guilty In Duluth Synagogue Fire
He was spotted and arrested Monday night in Superior, Wisconsin. He appears to have shaved his head.
Investigators say Amiot admitted to starting a fire at Adas Israel Synagogue in early September.
The 117-year-old house of worship was destroyed.
Amiot is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.
You must log in to post a comment.