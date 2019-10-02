Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Golden Valley are investigating after 45 cars were vandalized at an apartment complex earlier in the week.
According to police, the incident happened at the Mallard Creek Apartments on the 8300 block of Golden Valley Road. There, 45 vehicles had their tires slashed — one tire of each vehicle.
Police say it happened Monday night into Tuesday morning. All vehicles were parked outside.
There were no security cameras in the lot.
No arrest have been made.
