



A 48-year-old man is charged with criminal vehicular operation in Monday’s carjacking rampage in south Minneapolis that sent two teenage siblings to the hospital.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says 48-year-old Steven Ross is facing two counts of criminal vehicle operation and one count of simple robbery.

His first court appearance is slated for Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Ross stole a Toyota Rav 4 from a motorist in the early afternoon after he smashed the Rav 4’s window with his head and the took the driver’s keys.

Ross, who later admitted to police that crack, marijuana and alcohol were in his system, drove off erratically, smashing the Rav 4 into several parked cars.

At the corner of Lake Street and 17th Avenue, Ross ran a red light and swerved into 19-year-old Cecilia Speranzella and her 14-year-old brother, Jacob, sending them flying into the window of a corner bakery.

Relatives say the older sibling suffered a traumatic brain injury and the young one suffered a fractured ankle and a broken vertebrae.

The two had been walking to get ice cream. Both remain in the hospital.

Ross’s rampage ended after he hit a police car and slammed into a light pole near Lake Street and 20th Avenue. Police took Ross into custody as the Rav 4’s engine started on fire.

Ross is currently in the hospital under police supervision. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison.

