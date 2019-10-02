MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best cocktail bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Handsome Hog
Topping the list is Handsome Hog. Located at 203 Sixth St. East downtown, the cocktail bar and Southern spot, which offers waffles and more, is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp.
2. Highland Grill
Next up is Highland’s Highland Grill, situated at 771 Cleveland Ave. South. With four stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Octo Fish Bar
Downtown’s Octo Fish Bar, located at 289 Fifth St. East, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 188 reviews.
4. Birch’s Lowertown Taproom & Barrel House
Birch’s Lowertown Taproom & Barrel House, a brew pub, cocktail bar and jazz and blues spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 289 E. Fifth St., Suites 3 and 4, to see for yourself.
You must log in to post a comment.