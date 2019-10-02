Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Sen Yai Sen Lek
Topping the list is Sen Yai Sen Lek. Located at 2422 Central Ave. NE in Holland, the Thai spot is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp.
2. Khao Hom Thai
Next up is Windom Park’s Khao Hom Thai, situated at 2411 Central Ave. NE. With four stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Flamin Thai Cuisine
Cedar-Riverside’s Flamin Thai Cuisine, located at 233 Cedar Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot four stars out of 41 reviews.
4. Sabbai Cuisine
Sabbai Cuisine, a Thai and Cambodian spot in Midtown Phillips, is another go-to, with four stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 920 E. Lake St., Suite 114, to see for yourself.
You must log in to post a comment.