MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are on their way to New York Wednesday as they get ready for Game 1 of ALDS Friday night against the New York Yankees.
The weather looks good for both Friday and Saturday. That was not the case Tuesday as the team held their final workout before heading to New York. They practiced in the rain and got in as much work as they could.
Manager Rocco Baldelli was asked at practice if this team will be intimidated by playing in Yankee Stadium.
“As far as our players and our clubhouse, I don’t think any of our guys care one bit about what has happened here previously,” Rocco said. “I think our guys are about as confident going into this series as you can be.”
The New York Yankees have been the bane of the Twins’ playoff hopes since 2003. The Yankees are 13-2 in their last 15 postseason games against the Twins.
Related: Average Playoff Ticket Prices In Minnesota? $183 … In The Bronx? $411
WCCO’s Mike Max will be live in New York with the Twins Friday and Saturday. Not only will he report on the Twins games, he’ll also cover the Vikings game at Giants Stadium on Sunday.
Look for his live report during WCCO’s 10:30 a.m. news Sunday morning.
You must log in to post a comment.