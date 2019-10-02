



— The New York Giants showed life in a win last week over Washington, as the Minnesota Vikings fell flat in a loss to Chicago.

“Not many teams go undefeated or even go, you know, 15 and 1, and so you’re naturally going to have weeks where you’re tested and you have to come back and respond,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Setbacks happen, in sports and in life.

“Pull together and learn from it, right? And the good side is that we’re not 0 and 4, we’re 2 and 2 in the first quarter, right? Which means we still hold our cards. We still control our destiny,” said defensive end Stephen Weatherly.

Even in down moments, you can find bright sides, like cornerback Mike Hughes continuing to recover.

“Last week gave me a lot of confidence because the field wasn’t in the best condition, and it was my first game without the brace, so that gave me a lot of confidence,” Hughes said.

And running back Alex Mattison is continuing to develop.

“It’s week five now, which is crazy to say that the first quarter of the season is already done. So now we just have to keep pushing,” Mattison said.

Life teaches you that sometimes difficult circumstances set you up for success. That’s something that every player on this roster can relate to, regardless of their experience.

The work is what the Vikings will keep in mind as they head to the New York Giants this week.

“There’s a possibility for some big plays to be had, but they’re a sound defense and, you know, they’re coming off some big wins and they’re feeling good, got some momentum, so we got to make sure we stop that,” Mattison said.

Especially against Giants rookie quarterback, Daniel Jones.

“He’s a great quarterback, they took him first for a reason, so we’ll see,” Hughes said.