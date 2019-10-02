MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have arrived in New York for their first postseason run in nearly a decade.

The team boarded the plane for the Big Apple Tuesday afternoon. Our American League Central champs face the Yankees this weekend before returning home to Target Field — and the ballpark will be ready.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs gives us a taste of what fans can expect.

Fans Jack Delahunt and Travis Rilea got their seats, and Bill Sano has his swag.

“Alright, check it out, pretty vintage-looking jacket. Going to be wearing it in New York and at Target Field when we go for the sweep on Monday,” Sano said.

These are just a few of the thousands of fans to experience postseason baseball at Target Field, including the new food they’ll be serving up during the series run.

“They’re not getting rid of the beer are they?” Sano asked.

Definitely not — but they are adding new drinks — including Jell-O shots, pumpkin spice white Russians and caramel apple mimosas.

“For playoffs, it’s go big or go home, right? Why not do something big?” Target Field executive chef Kurt Chenier said.

Chenier took advantage of baseball in the fall, cooking up Oktoberfest-themed foods from bat-sized pretzels to pretzel bun burgers. Chenier is partial to it all, but he does a favorite.

“I really like the Grand Salami. I’ve done something similar in the past, but never this size,” Chenier said. “It seems like the big items really seem to do well; they hit social media, people want to take pictures with them.”

New playoff fan gear was also revealed Wednesday — some of it, similar to the food, has a German flair.

The other hats and sweatshirts are MLB-wide designs that every playoff team will have, but the Bomba SZN shirt, that’s only for twins fans — a much-deserved title after hitting 307 home runs in regular season.

“Realistically, the twins will be getting a lot of my money in the postseason for sure — 100%,” Delahunt said.

The Bomba SZN shirt, along with all the new gear, is already available to the public. You can get it at the team store at Target Field.