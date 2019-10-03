  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, House Fire, Minnetonka


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fire crews in the west metro knocked down flames Thursday morning in a vacant home.

(credit: CBS)

The Minnetonka Fire Department says crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a fire reported at a home on the 16000 block of Limerick Lane.

Firefighters found the home’s roof engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the blaze.

No one was hurt battling the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments