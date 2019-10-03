Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fire crews in the west metro knocked down flames Thursday morning in a vacant home.
No one was hurt battling the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Minnetonka Fire Department says crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a fire reported at a home on the 16000 block of Limerick Lane.
Firefighters found the home’s roof engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the blaze.
