MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On October 10, President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at Target Center. The event starts at 7 p.m., but the doors open at 4 p.m., right around the start of rush hour on a workday.

Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan suggests that people show extremely early to hold their place in line to get in.

“If people think showing up at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. that they will get in, I think they will have a very difficult time,” said Carnahan, “So we always encourage people to go as early as possible, maybe 9 a.m. or 10 in the morning.”

Carnahan says the people who will get to stand behind the President as he speaks at the podium during the rally will all be Minnesotans.

“There are some VIP allotment tickets given out to people across the state for their contributions and efforts, and also on the day of, there will be staffers from the Trump Campaign that will select people to be back there,” said Carnahan.

This rally is on a Thursday, a workday, so people who work in downtown Minneapolis are bracing for the influx of people.

Gluek’s is the oldest bar in downtown Minneapolis, and across the street from the Target Center. The current owner Lee Holcomb has been working there for 60 years and he welcomes any size crowd.

“We like it when it’s mayhem downtown and everybody, hopefully, is having fun,” said Holcomb, “It doesn’t matter, as long as they act like normal people and they’re not disruptive in any way.”

Gluek’s is preparing for more business than usual.

“On Thursday night we’ll for sure double our normal staff,” said Holcomb.

Karen Bair works downtown and she is already trying to work out her plan to avoid the crowds on a workday.

“I think they’ll probably, fingers crossed, let me work from home, I’ll double-check on that, otherwise I’ll probably take public transportation just to avoid parking,” said Bair.

A protest against President Trump is being planned already. It is expected to happen outside the Target Center leading up to the start of the rally.

Minneapolis police also said to expect an enhanced presence by them.

MNDOT has not announced road closures downtown yet. They plan to announce them early next week.