MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a vulnerable adult who went missing over the weekend at the Renaissance Festival was found Thursday morning in Minneapolis.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that 41-year-old Michael Grossoehme, of Pine River, was found at the Salvation Army and that arrangements are being made to reunite him with family.
Grossoehme went missing Saturday from the festival in Shakopee. In the days since his disappearance, he was believed to have been spotted several times in the Twin Cities using public transit.
Earlier Thursday, authorities said there was concern for his welfare as Grossoehme had been days without his medication and the chilly overnight temperatures.
