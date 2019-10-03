Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — October is here, and the holiday shopping rush will be on before we know it.
A new survey shows that, for the first time, online shopping is expected to overtake in-store business.
In its annual Holiday Outlook, PricewaterhouseCoopers says 54% of shoppers will go online for the holidays. That’s up from 50% last year.
The survey reported also that sustainability is a factor among younger gift buyers. Almost 36% of millennials say they will shop for resale or rental items this holiday season.
