MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain is pushing back some road construction projects in the Twin Cities metro.
The ramp from Interstate 35 South to Interstate 94 West, and the ramp from I-35 North to Washington Avenue were set to close this weekend.
But because of the wet weather, the ramps will instead close the weekend of October 18.
