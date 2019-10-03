  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 35, Interstate 94, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Road Closures


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain is pushing back some road construction projects in the Twin Cities metro.

The ramp from Interstate 35 South to Interstate 94 West, and the ramp from I-35 North to Washington Avenue were set to close this weekend.

But because of the wet weather, the ramps will instead close the weekend of October 18.

Click here for more information on this construction project, and click here for updates on road and ramp closures.

Comments