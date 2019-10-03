MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins have selected Jose Berrios to start Game 1 against the New York Yankees in their ALDS series, kicking off Friday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, manager Rocco Baldelli announced Thursday.

The Yankees previously announced they will start James Paxton. Furthermore, veteran Masahiro Tanaka will pitch for the Yanks in Game 2 on Saturday, and Luis Severino will pitch Game 3 on Monday.

Berrios carries a 195:51 K:BB with a 14-8 record over 32 starts this season, although he has allowed a career-high 26 home runs, CBS Sports reports.

This news comes not long after the unveiling of this year’s Homer Hanky, which will be given to every fan that comes to Target Field for the home game on Monday at Target Field and if there needs to be a Game 4 as well.

Back in 1987, more than 2.3 million Homer Hankies were given out so fans could wave them and create a sea of white at the Metrodome. The MLB now has a rule banning white towels in a stadium because they’re distracting to players. The new Homer Hanky plays off the “Bomba SZN,” as the Twins now hold the record for most home runs by a team in MLB history.

WCCO’s Mike Max is traveling to New York to cover the beginning of the ADLS series, and will be sharing reports on WCCO 4 News Thursday and Friday.