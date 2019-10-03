Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When October baseball comes to Minnesota, Twins fans will have a new Homer Hanky to wave at Target Field.
The hankies cost $3 and the proceeds go to the Twins Community Fund.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When October baseball comes to Minnesota, Twins fans will have a new Homer Hanky to wave at Target Field.
The new hankies were revealed Thursday. The tiny towels are bright red and include the Twins’ rally cry this year: “Welcome to Bomba SZN.”
The Homer Hankies will be handed out to fans at noon Thursday at Target Field.
Fans can also get them at all Cub Foods locations, the Majestic Twins Clubhouse or on StarTribune.com.
The hankies cost $3 and the proceeds go to the Twins Community Fund.
You must log in to post a comment.