MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first weekend of October and you might be looking for ways to celebrate fall. We’re here to help you with these four ideas if you are Working for the Weekend.
While many Minnesota gardens are winding down for the winter season at Como Zoo and Conservatory will be in full bloom. On Saturday, the annual Fall Flower Show opens at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. The show will feature hundreds of chrysanthemums. The colors for this year’s show are predominantly red (maroon), and yellow (gold). The Fall Flower Show is open until December.
Twin Cities Oktoberfest returns to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this weekend. The family-friendly festivities feature authentic German food, live music, and traditional German entertainment. The tap line-up will include Summit Brewing’s Oktoberfest, plus an exclusive brew for Twin Cities Oktoberfest and many other beers along with wines and hard cider. Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $10.
Head to the Minnesota Zoo to check out over 5,000 illuminated pumpkins of all different sizes, shapes and faces. Jack-0-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine through November. Tickets are $20 for adults $15 for kids.
Free First Saturday At The Walker
Finally, take the kids to the Walker Art Center for Free First Saturday. Free First Saturdays feature free gallery admission on the first Saturday of every month, plus performances, games, art-making and more. Family-friendly food options are available or bring something from home to snack on in the museum’s public spaces.
