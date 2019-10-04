Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – To celebrate the Twins playing October baseball, Caribou Coffee is now calling its large drink size “Bomba,” with a portion of the proceeds of each large drink going to the Twins Community Fund.
The Minneapolis-based coffee chain announced the “Bomba” size promotion Friday, hours before the Twins were slated to play Game One of their American League Division Series against the Yankees.
During the regular season, the Twins set a big league record for home runs, hitting 307 of them. Thus the nickname: Bomba Squad.
On top of donating a portion of Bomba-sized drinks to the team’s community fund, Caribou says it will give $1,000 to the fund for every home run the Bomba Squad hits against the Yankees.
