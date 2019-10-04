



— A Brooklyn Park couple now await sentencing after pleading guilty to the death of a foster child under their care.

On Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Sherrie Dirk pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in connection to the November 2017 death. Bryce Dirk pleaded guilty to the same charge in September.

According to court documents, police were called to the couple’s Brooklyn Park home on Nov. 6, 2017 because the 3-year-old foster daughter was not breathing.

Police said Sherrie Dirk had wrapped the girl with three sheets between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. and left her in a room with the door closed. The child was left unattended until just before the 911 call at about 6:30 p.m., when Bryce Dirk entered the room. One of the sheets was found around the girl’s neck.

When police arrived, the child was found severely dehydrated and malnourished. Police said since the girl had arrived at the couple’s home, she lost weight and gone from the 98th percentile in weight to beneath the 5th percentile weeks before her death.

The Dirks are parents to four other children. A petition to terminate their parental rights on those children was filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office in late 2017. The children were removed immediately from their custody, but the trial for the petition was delayed. It will take place next month.

Bryce Dirk will be sentenced on Nov. 4 where he’s expected to receive 150 months in prison, or 12-and-a-half-years in prison.

Sherrie Dirk will be sentenced on Dec. 3 where defense and prosecution will argue the length of her sentence. She’s expected to receive 25 to 25 years in prison.