Tracy Claeys


PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned two weeks after the Cougars gave up 50 points in the second half of an epic 67-63 loss to UCLA.

Coach Mike Leach announced the resignation Friday. The school said Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath will run the defense on an interim basis.

Tracy Claeys (credit: CBS)

The meltdown against UCLA was one of the biggest blown leads in college football history. Washington State led 49-17 early in the third quarter but UCLA stormed back, scoring seven touchdowns in eight possessions, many fueled by Cougars turnovers. The Cougars followed up by losing 38-13 at Utah last week.

Claeys was formerly the head coach at Minnesota and was hired by Washington State in January 2018.

Washington State (3-2) has a bye this week and plays at Arizona State on Oct. 12.

