  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Person, Missing Woman, Outing


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing this week.

(credit: Cass County)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Michelle Mae, of Outing, was last seen in the area Wednesday.

Mae is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inches tall, with green eyes. She drives a black 2004 Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information on Mae or her SUV is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-547-1424.

Comments