Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing this week.
Anyone with information on Mae or her SUV is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-547-1424.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing this week.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Michelle Mae, of Outing, was last seen in the area Wednesday.
Mae is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inches tall, with green eyes. She drives a black 2004 Jeep Liberty.
Anyone with information on Mae or her SUV is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-547-1424.
You must log in to post a comment.