MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to get their offensive rhythm back in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, and it looks like the offense will have all its weapons healthy.
That includes Stefon Diggs, who missed practice on Wednesday due to “non injury related” reasons, fueling speculation of a potential trade.
However, it’s still not clear if Diggs will play. When asked, head coach Mike Zimmer said, “I don’t know, we’ll see.” He continued by saying he’d have to watch the tape.
A follow-up question asked if Diggs’ unclear status is based on him being punished. In response, Zimmer said, “no, he’s already been punished.”
🎥 Mike Zimmer previews Sunday’s #MINvsNYG road game. #Skol https://t.co/i1FB4vwO8n
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 4, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
On Friday, the Vikings released its final injury report for Sunday’s game. And it’s minimal.
Only two players from the defense have been ruled out: Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is out with an elbow and groin injury. Linebacker Kentrell Brothers is also out with a wrist and hamstring injury.
See the full injury report here.
The Vikings play the Giants in New York Sunday at 12 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.