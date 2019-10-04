



A nonprofit will have a new look and feel at no cost thanks to the help of dozens of businesses. The idea is to give to those who always give to others while pushing their mission forward. It starts with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

A transformation is underway at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation office in downtown Minneapolis.

The executive director admits someone called the former look tragic.

“I had no idea the potential of this space,” Joe Schwei said.

A few months ago, Anton Newman with Fluid Interiors approached the charity with an idea.

Change the space to create a better future.

“They do such great work but they’re underserved perhaps in the environment so how can we keep them longer in the environment, how can we attract the most talented people to come to the nonprofits,” Newman said.

It’s personal for his family. His daughter Bailey has CF.

“So 3 years ago this became part of our life and it’s our mission to cure this disease so when I picked up the phone to some of our key players I learned along the way they’ve all got some sort of connectivity to this disease as well,” Newman said.

Roughly 50 companies said yes to donating time, labor, services and materials. Tim Olsen negotiated the lease renewal which resulted in dollars from the landlord to put the project in motion,

“We’ve seen employees leave, probably due to the work environment. For me, it was super important to give back to people that are always asking others for help, but not asking help for themselves,” Olsen with Carlson Partners said

The renderings show the dramatic difference.

“It’s night and day,” Schwei said.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars of donated work will allow the foundation to do more to help kids and families.

“When you walk in the space, you’re going to feel our mission. You’re going to feel how dedicated we are to making sure that someday Cystic Fibrosis, CF, stands for cure found,” Schwei said.

The space will be done in early November. But the key partners say this is just the beginning. They plan to choose one nonprofit a year to help. They’re currently working on a way for charities to apply for next year. Click here to learn more.